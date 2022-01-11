Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Target Price at $21.25

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.