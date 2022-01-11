BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE BB opened at C$11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

In related news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$8,168,186.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

