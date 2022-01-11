We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

