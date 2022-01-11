We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several research firms have commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

