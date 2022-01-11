We Are One Seven LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,860 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.