Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,175,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 130,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

