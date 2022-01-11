Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 134.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of VONE opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $220.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

