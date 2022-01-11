Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

