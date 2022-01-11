Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

