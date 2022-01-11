Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.10.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

