M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,802 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,473,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,617,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $262.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

