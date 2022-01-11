The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

