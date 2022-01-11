M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Zhihu worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZH. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Zhihu stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

