M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

