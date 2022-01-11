State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,901 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,775,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP now owns 552,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after buying an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

