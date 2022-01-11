Commerce Bank Sells 7,201 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.08 and its 200-day moving average is $259.33. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.