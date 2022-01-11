Commerce Bank Purchases 749 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 41.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

