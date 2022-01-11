Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Update

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLVFF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Plant Veda Foods has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15.

