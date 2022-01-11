JustInvest LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

