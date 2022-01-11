JustInvest LLC Sells 275 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.