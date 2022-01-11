Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $163,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $655.44 million, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

