Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.99. Bancolombia reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE CIB opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $12,892,000. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after buying an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $5,864,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.