Brokerages Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,868,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSD opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

