DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.93) to GBX 588 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.24) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 399.10 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.99. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($26,265.78).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

