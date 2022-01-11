$0.51 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

