State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

