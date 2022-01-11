Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

