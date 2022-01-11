CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.