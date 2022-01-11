Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 101,338 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 72.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 412.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

