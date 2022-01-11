Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

