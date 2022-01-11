Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $10,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

