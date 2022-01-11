Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stericycle by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 129,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

