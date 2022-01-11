Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $127,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83. KB Home has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

