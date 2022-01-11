Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,799,000 after purchasing an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

