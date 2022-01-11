Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,639 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 87.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $5,330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 39.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

