Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

