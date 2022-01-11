Ieq Capital LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.