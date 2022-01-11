AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,999. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

