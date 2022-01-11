Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 28,710 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of -191.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

