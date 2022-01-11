Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Root stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

