Ieq Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.