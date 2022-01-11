Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xilinx by 174.4% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 26,751 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 41.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 494,878 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145,126 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,009 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

XLNX stock opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

