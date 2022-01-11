Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 15.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

