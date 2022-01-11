Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,400 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $855.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

