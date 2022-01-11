Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 852,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,902,000 after acquiring an additional 450,882 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

