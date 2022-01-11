Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 22,127 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.85. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

