Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

