Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,451 shares of company stock worth $1,008,788. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

