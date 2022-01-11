TD Asset Management Inc. Has $21.56 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

