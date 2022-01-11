TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,474 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at $21,224,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.